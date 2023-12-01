Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: George Wash. 6-1, South Carolina 6-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.88

What to Know

The George Wash. Colonials' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Colonials beat the Fightin' Blue Hens 81-71. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 151.5 point over/under.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Bishop IV out in front who scored 28 points. Maximus Edwards was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Carolina put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Fighting Irish by a score of 65-53.

Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson, who scored 29 points along with 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of B.J. Mack, who scored 17 points.

The Colonials' victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for the Gamecocks, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-0.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Friday, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be George Wash.'s first time playing on the road this season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: George Wash. has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've drained 47.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

South Carolina is a big 9-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

South Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against George Wash..