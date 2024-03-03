Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: N. Iowa 17-13, Southern Illinois 19-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Banterra Center. Southern Illinois took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Iowa, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers beat the Beacons 68-54. That's two games straight that N. Iowa has won by exactly 14 points.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Tytan Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Wolf, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-67 punch to the gut against the Braves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Illinois in their matchups with the Braves: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the defeat, Southern Illinois had strong showings from Jarrett Hensley, who scored 15 points, and AJ Ferguson, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Hensley didn't help Southern Illinois' cause all that much against the Aces on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Panthers pushed their record up to 17-13 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Salukis, their loss dropped their record down to 19-11.

N. Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Salukis in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 61-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.