Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Bethesda 0-0, UC Riverside 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

What to Know

After five games on the road, UC Riverside is heading back home. They will take on the Bethesda Flames at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Highlanders were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Bobcats.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Montana State only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for the Flames to recover from the 117-72 bruising that the Spartans dished out two weeks ago. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bethesda in their matchups with San Jose State: they've now lost three in a row.

The Highlanders bumped their record down to 2-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.5 points per game. As for the Flames, their loss dropped their record down to 0-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethesda struggles in that department as they've been averaging 23 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UC Riverside against Bethesda in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 as the squad secured a 95-57 win. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does Bethesda have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Riverside has won both of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last 4 years.