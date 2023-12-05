Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: N. Carolina 7-1, UConn 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

N. Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the UConn Huskies at 9:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. N. Carolina might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Tar Heels were able to grind out a solid win over the Seminoles, taking the game 78-70. N. Carolina was down 45-31 with 17:25 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.

Among those leading the charge was RJ Davis, who scored 27 points along with 5 assists. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Armando Bacot was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 69-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jayhawks. UConn found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% worse than the opposition.

Despite the loss, UConn got a solid performance out of Tristen Newton, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 2 assists. Newton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Tar Heels' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-1.

N. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UConn is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

