Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Northwestern State after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UL Monroe 39-28.

If Northwestern State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-5 in no time. On the other hand, UL Monroe will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-5, UL Monroe 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks will be playing at home against the Northwestern State Demons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 103 points the game before, UL Monroe faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They fell 70-57 to the Mustangs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UL Monroe in their matchups with SMU: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Blue Hose by a score of 78-75.

The Warhawks now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, UL Monroe is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UL Monroe is a solid 7-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

UL Monroe has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Northwestern State.