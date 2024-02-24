Halftime Report

Troy is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UL Monroe 49-33.

If Troy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-10 in no time. On the other hand, UL Monroe will have to make due with an 11-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Troy 18-10, UL Monroe 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UL Monroe will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Troy took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UL Monroe, who comes in off a win.

Even though UL Monroe has not done well against the Ragin Cajuns recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Warhawks walked away with a 66-59 win over the Ragin Cajuns. The victory was just what UL Monroe needed coming off of a 85-57 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the Trojans came up short against the Red Wolves on Thursday and fell 79-71.

The Warhawks pushed their record up to 11-15 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.4 points per game. As for the Trojans, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe was dealt a punishing 85-57 loss at the hands of the Trojans when the teams last played on Saturday. Will UL Monroe have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Troy is a solid 6-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.