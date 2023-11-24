Halftime Report

UNCG is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMKC 41-30.

UNCG have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: UNCG 2-1, UMKC 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UMKC Roos' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNCG Spartans at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 24th at Baha Mar Convention Center. UMKC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UMKC found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 84-61 to the Rams.

UMKC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anderson Kopp, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists, and Allen David Mukeba Jr. who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Spartans beat the Razorbacks 78-72 on Friday.

Keyshaun Langley was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 23 points along with 5 assists and 4 steals. Mikeal Brown-Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Roos' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Spartans, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Looking ahead to Friday, UMKC shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UNCG is a big 9.5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

