BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes

Current Records: BYU 8-0, Utah 6-2

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

Utah will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Utah comes in on three and BYU on eight.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 86 points on Tuesday, Utah still came out on top. The Utes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunderbirds and snuck past 88-86. The overall outcome was as expected, but Southern Utah made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Utah to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keba Keita, who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds. Ben Carlson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

BYU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 28 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Aces 96-55 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as BYU did.

BYU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaxson Robinson, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Trevin Knell, who scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Utes have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 8-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Utah came up short against BYU in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 75-66. Will Utah have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

BYU is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

BYU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah.