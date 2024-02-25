Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 17-10, VCU 17-9

What to Know

VCU is 7-2 against the Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

After soaring to 95 points the game before, VCU faltered in their contest on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-52 to the Minutemen. VCU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Saint Joseph's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They secured a 79-75 W over the Colonials on Wednesday.

Saint Joseph's got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Erik Reynolds II out in front who scored 20 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Reynolds II didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against the Dukes last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who scored 16 points.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 17-9. As for the Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 17-10.

Looking ahead, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

VCU took their win against the Hawks in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-63. Does VCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

VCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

VCU has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Saint Joseph's.