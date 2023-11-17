Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: South Dakota 2-1, VMI 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will face off against the VMI Keydets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Coyotes couldn't handle the Blue Demons and fell 72-60.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lahat Thioune, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Even though they lost, South Dakota were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as DePaul only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, the Keydets came up short against the Gamecocks on Monday and fell 74-64.

VMI's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyran Cook, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals, and DJ Nussbaum who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Coyotes' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Keydets, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

VMI is a solid 7-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Keydets, as the game opened with the Keydets as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

