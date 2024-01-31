Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: UNCG 15-6, VMI 4-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

What to Know

VMI will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. VMI has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact VMI found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a grim 102-77 defeat to the Catamounts. VMI has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, UNCG's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 70-64 to the Bears. UNCG didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Keydets dropped their record down to 4-17 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Spartans, their defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI came up short against the Spartans in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 62-50. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNCG is a big 16.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.