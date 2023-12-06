Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-3, West Virginia 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Pittsburgh has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 9:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Pittsburgh last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-70 to the Tigers.

Blake Hinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 2 assists. He scored a full 38.6% of Pittsburgh's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. Ishmael Leggett was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Red Storm on Friday and fell 79-73.

Despite their loss, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jesse Edwards, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Edwards has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Quinn Slazinski, who scored 19 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Panthers' defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.5 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, Pittsburgh and West Virginia failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 6 years.