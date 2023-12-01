Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: St. Thomas 3-4, Western Michigan 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Michigan Broncos at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Coming off a loss in a game St. Thomas was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Tommies came up short against the Phoenix and fell 64-51.

Meanwhile, the Broncos beat the Bears 72-66 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Western Michigan.

The Tommies' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Western Michigan is a slight 2-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

