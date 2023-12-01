Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: St. John's 4-2, West Virginia 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will head out on the road to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at WVU Coliseum. Despite being away, St. John's is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact St. John's proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Crusaders 91-45 at home. 91 seems to be a good number for St. John's as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to RJ Luis, who scored 14 points along with 3 steals, and Joel Soriano, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds. Chris Ledlum was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mountaineers beat the Knights 62-58 on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead West Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. Edwards is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinn Slazinski, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Red Storm have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

St. John's came out on top in a nail-biter against West Virginia when the teams last played back in December of 2019, sneaking past 70-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. John's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. John's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Storm, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.