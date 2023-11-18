1st Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between Western Carolina and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against McNeese State.

Western Carolina entered the match having won two straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it three, or will McNeese State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: McNeese State 4-0, Western Carolina 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

McNeese State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.7% better than the opposition, a fact McNeese State proved on Tuesday. They blew past the , posting a 81-49 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina entered their tilt with Middle Tennessee with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Catamounts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Raiders on Monday and snuck past 66-64.

The Cowboys' victory bumped their record up to 4-0. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

McNeese State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Western Carolina is a 5-point favorite against McNeese State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Western Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.