Who's Playing

Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Hannibal-LaGrange 0-1, Western Illinois 2-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Western Illinois has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Western Illinois and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 71-49 loss at the hands of the Badgers on Monday.

Despite the defeat, Western Illinois had strong showings from Drew Cisse, who scored 8 points along with 11 rebounds and 3 blocks, and James Dent Jr., who scored 17 points. Dent Jr. scored a full 34.7% of Western Illinois' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Hannibal-LaGrange kicked off their season on the road on November 13th and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 83-52 loss at the hands of the Lions. Hannibal-LaGrange found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.2% worse than the opposition.

The Leathernecks' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.6 points per game. As for the Trojans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hannibal-LaGrange struggles in that department as they've been averaging 20 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Western Illinois against Hannibal-LaGrange in their previous matchup back in November of 2015 as the squad secured a 94-57 win. Will Western Illinois repeat their success, or does Hannibal-LaGrange have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.