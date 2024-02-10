Halftime Report

Western Illinois and the Skyhawks have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 27-26, Western Illinois has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Western Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-9 in no time. On the other hand, UT Martin will have to make due with a 14-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: UT Martin 14-10, Western Illinois 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Western Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 90 points the game before, UT Martin faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 77-57 loss at the hands of the Trojans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UT Martin has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Illinois last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 63-60. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Western Illinois has suffered since December 3, 2023.

Even though they lost, Western Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Little Rock only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Skyhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Leathernecks, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-9.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Western Illinois is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Leathernecks, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Western Illinois has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.