Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in November of 2022 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Wichita State and Richmond will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Wichita State leads 33-31 over Richmond.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-1 in no time. On the other hand, Richmond will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Richmond 4-2, Wichita State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.08

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will head out on the road to face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.8% better than the opposition, a fact Richmond proved on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 90-61 victory over the Royals. The win made it back-to-back wins for Richmond.

Jordan King and Neal Quinn were among the main playmakers for Richmond as the former scored 24 points and the latter scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Shockers beat the Spartans 80-67 on Saturday.

Wichita State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kenny Pohto, who scored 25 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Harlond Beverly, who scored 13 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Spiders' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.67 points. As for the Shockers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Richmond in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Richmond and Wichita State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Richmond hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Wichita State is a 3.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 17, 2022 - Wichita State 56 vs. Richmond 53

Injury Report for Wichita State

Ronnie DeGray III: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Bijan Cortes: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Richmond