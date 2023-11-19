Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Lindenwood 2-3, William & Mary 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions are on the road again on Sunday and play against the William & Mary Tribe at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at Clune Arena. Lindenwood might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, it was close, but the Lions sidestepped the Mavericks for a 72-70 win.

Meanwhile, William & Mary fought the good fight in their overtime match against Air Force on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Falcons. William & Mary just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

Jack Karasinski put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for the Tribe, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lindenwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.