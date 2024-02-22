Halftime Report

Presbyterian is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Winthrop.

Presbyterian came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Presbyterian 12-16, Winthrop 16-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Presbyterian is 0-10 against the Eagles since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Presbyterian is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Blue Hose came up short against the Lancers and fell 81-73. Presbyterian has struggled against the Lancers recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Highlanders on the road on Thursday as they won 85-69.

The Blue Hose have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 16-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Presbyterian is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Winthrop is a big 9-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won all of the games they've played against Presbyterian in the last 5 years.