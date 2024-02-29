Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Samford 25-4, Wofford 15-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Samford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Samford, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers at home as they won 87-71.

Meanwhile, Wofford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-67 bruising from the Paladins.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 25-4 with that victory, which was their 17th straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.1 points per game. As for the Terriers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Samford have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.