PFW Mastodons @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: PFW 18-11, Wright State 17-12

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Wright State's and the Golden Grizzlies' contest on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Raiders turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. The Raiders were the clear victor by a 96-75 margin over the Golden Grizzlies. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, PFW lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Mastodons took a 96-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Friday (85), PFW still had to take the loss.

The Raiders' win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Mastodons, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-11.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State just can't miss this season, having made 53.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid win over the Mastodons in their previous meeting back in January, winning 106-98. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Mastodons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against PFW.