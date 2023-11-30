Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Youngstown State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Clev. State 42-24.

Youngstown State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 5-2, Youngstown State 3-3

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Clev. State Vikings and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Clev. State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Clev. State proved. They blew past the Bulldogs, posting a 86-59 victory at home. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers.

Despite their loss, Youngstown State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ziggy Reid, who scored 17 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Brandon Rush, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Vikings have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 5-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Penguins, their loss dropped their record down to 3-3.

While only Clev. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Youngstown State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Clev. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Youngstown State over their last ten matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Youngstown State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Penguins, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.

Feb 12, 2023 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 78

Dec 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Clev. State 71

Jan 21, 2022 - Clev. State 64 vs. Youngstown State 61

Jan 09, 2022 - Clev. State 86 vs. Youngstown State 80

Dec 27, 2020 - Clev. State 81 vs. Youngstown State 74

Dec 26, 2020 - Clev. State 87 vs. Youngstown State 69

Feb 08, 2020 - Youngstown State 67 vs. Clev. State 55

Jan 04, 2020 - Clev. State 82 vs. Youngstown State 74

Mar 02, 2019 - Clev. State 89 vs. Youngstown State 80

Jan 26, 2019 - Clev. State 72 vs. Youngstown State 62

Injury Report for Youngstown State

David Wilkerson: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Clev. State