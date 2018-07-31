Zion Williamson's official height and weight measurements at Duke are hard to believe
Williamson is arguably in line to be the most electrifying dunker in college hoops next season
Freshman sensation Zion Williamson, one of a handful of incoming five-stars at Duke, was one of the most electrifying talents in the country as a high school prospect. His highlight reel dunks and ability to seemingly defy gravy made him a social media sensation. It also earned him a ranking by 247Sports as the No. 5 recruit in the 2018 class.
Williamson is still expected to be every bit as powerful a dunker in college as he was in high school, but if his new weight is any indication, they should come jam-packed with some extra punch. Originally listed at 275 coming out of high school, the five-star has added 10 pounds to his frame -- making him a stout 6-foot-7, 285-pounds on Duke's online roster.
And yet he still has a 40+ inch vertical. And a silky smooth stroke. And is still doing things like jamming from the free-throw line.
Still yet, 285 pounds is big. Schools can fudge those listings from time to time, but it doesn't make it any less astounding. According to Jonathan Wasserman, that weight would make him the second-heaviest player in the NBA, behind Boban Marjanović, who is listed at 7-3, 290. So the fact that he can still bounce off the hardwood like he's using a pogo stick at that weight is nothing short of phenomenal.
Even more amazing in Williamson's spectacular ability to defy weight logic is that he enters the 2018 season as, arguably, the third-most heralded recruit on his own team. With No. 1 overall recruit RJ Barrett and No. 2 overall recruit Cameron Reddish both on the roster, Williamson may not even be the most talked about player on his own team. But make no mistake about it, the 2019 projected lottery pick will have his fair share of shine as a Blue Devil -- even if he enters the season as one of the heaviest freshmen in the country.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What went on in a wild week in Vegas
It's the end of an era, so let's fondly remember Vegas as it was, what comes next, and which...
-
NCAA pulls back on recruiting changes
Here's what big changes are scheduled to come for college basketball recruiting
-
UK loses commitment from 4-star forward
Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers appear to be in a good spot to potentially nab the Mississippi...
-
Pitino promises to tell all in memoir
Pitino was fired by the Cardinals in 2017 amid a scandal that centered around nefarious recruitment...
-
Jimmer drops 41 in TBT outburst
Fredette is single-handedly dragging his squad ever-closer to the ultimate $2 million cash...
-
Penny, Miller know the recruiting trail
The former NBA stars are using strong ties to grassroots programs they used to sponsor to aid...