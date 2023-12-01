Drive Chart
|OREG
|WASH
No Scoring Plays
|352.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|345.5
|188.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|122.6
|541.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|468.1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|315/401
|3906
|37
|2
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|25/32
|314
|4
|1
|
A. Novosad
|A. Novosad
|4/4
|14
|0
|0
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|163
|1043
|10
|56
|
J. James
|J. James
|93
|661
|10
|37
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|47
|159
|6
|16
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|20
|146
|2
|41
|
J. Limar
|J. Limar
|21
|108
|1
|21
|
D. Dowdell
|D. Dowdell
|17
|90
|1
|13
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|8
|31
|0
|13
|
G. Bryant Jr.
|G. Bryant Jr.
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
C. Rogers
|C. Rogers
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Holden
|T. Holden
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
K. Sadiq
|K. Sadiq
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin
|T. Franklin
|77
|1349
|14
|84
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|70
|942
|9
|77
|
G. Bryant Jr.
|G. Bryant Jr.
|27
|397
|3
|71
|
T. Ferguson
|T. Ferguson
|36
|379
|3
|33
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|48
|379
|2
|42
|
T. Holden
|T. Holden
|31
|320
|4
|60
|
P. Herbert
|P. Herbert
|14
|184
|3
|49
|
J. James
|J. James
|13
|93
|1
|22
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|10
|84
|0
|31
|
J. Limar
|J. Limar
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
C. Kelly
|C. Kelly
|4
|26
|2
|19
|
K. Sadiq
|K. Sadiq
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Anderson
|D. Anderson
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Kasper
|K. Kasper
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Addison
|B. Addison
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Florence
|J. Florence
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Bassa
|J. Bassa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Manning
|D. Manning
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Martin
|C. Martin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Stephens IV
|S. Stephens IV
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|10/16
|0
|61/61
|0
|
G. Meadors
|G. Meadors
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|280/428
|3899
|32
|8
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|9/14
|224
|1
|1
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|173
|961
|12
|53
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|30
|189
|1
|21
|
T. Rogers
|T. Rogers
|38
|163
|0
|22
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|2
|37
|1
|23
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|11
|34
|2
|15
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|3
|31
|1
|27
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|4
|29
|0
|17
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|10
|23
|1
|11
|
D. Ngata
|D. Ngata
|7
|23
|1
|9
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|2
|21
|1
|19
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|25
|-14
|3
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|73
|1326
|13
|50
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|55
|943
|8
|92
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|29
|366
|1
|36
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|25
|337
|3
|39
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|34
|328
|4
|28
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|14
|181
|2
|30
|
J. Cuevas
|J. Cuevas
|4
|164
|1
|57
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|18
|141
|0
|20
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|13
|103
|1
|26
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|10
|77
|0
|18
|
T. Rogers
|T. Rogers
|4
|61
|0
|47
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|5
|51
|0
|12
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
S. Adams II
|S. Adams II
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Q. Moore
|Q. Moore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wheeler
|M. Wheeler
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bruener
|C. Bruener
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Esteen
|M. Esteen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Dixon
|T. Dixon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Hampton
|D. Hampton
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Fabiculanan
|K. Fabiculanan
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Muhammad
|J. Muhammad
|0-0
|0
|3
|
V. Nunley
|V. Nunley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Powell
|M. Powell
|0-0
|0
|2
|
A. Tuputala
|A. Tuputala
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Ulofoshio
|E. Ulofoshio
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gross
|G. Gross
|11/15
|0
|55/55
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD