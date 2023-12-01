away team background logo
Drive Chart
OREG
WASH

1234T
6 Oregon 11-1 -----
4 Washington 12-0 -----
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 352.8 AVG PASS YDS 345.5
188.3 AVG RUSH YDS 122.6
541.1 AVG TOTAL YDS 468.1
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 3906 37 2 189.8
B. Nix 315/401 3906 37 2
T. Thompson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.1% 314 4 1 195.6
T. Thompson 25/32 314 4 1
A. Novosad 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 14 0 0 129.4
A. Novosad 4/4 14 0 0
B. Irving 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Irving 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Irving 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 1043 10
B. Irving 163 1043 10 56
J. James 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 661 10
J. James 93 661 10 37
B. Nix 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 159 6
B. Nix 47 159 6 16
N. Whittington 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 146 2
N. Whittington 20 146 2 41
J. Limar 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 108 1
J. Limar 21 108 1 21
D. Dowdell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 90 1
D. Dowdell 17 90 1 13
T. Thompson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
T. Thompson 8 31 0 13
G. Bryant Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
G. Bryant Jr. 3 18 0 15
C. Rogers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Rogers 1 18 0 18
T. Holden 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 1
T. Holden 2 12 1 7
K. Sadiq 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Sadiq 1 12 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Franklin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
77 1349 14
T. Franklin 77 1349 14 84
T. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 942 9
T. Johnson 70 942 9 77
G. Bryant Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 397 3
G. Bryant Jr. 27 397 3 71
T. Ferguson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 379 3
T. Ferguson 36 379 3 33
B. Irving 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 379 2
B. Irving 48 379 2 42
T. Holden 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 320 4
T. Holden 31 320 4 60
P. Herbert 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 184 3
P. Herbert 14 184 3 49
J. James 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 93 1
J. James 13 93 1 22
N. Whittington 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 0
N. Whittington 10 84 0 31
J. Limar 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 31 0
J. Limar 6 31 0 11
C. Kelly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 2
C. Kelly 4 26 2 19
K. Sadiq 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
K. Sadiq 4 21 0 9
D. Anderson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Anderson 2 16 0 16
K. Hutson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Hutson 1 8 0 8
K. Kasper 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Kasper 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Addison 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Addison 0-0 0 1
J. Florence 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Florence 0-0 0 1
J. Bassa 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bassa 0-0 0 1
K. Jackson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Jackson 0-0 0 2
T. Johnson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Johnson 0-0 0 2
D. Manning 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Manning 0-0 0 1
C. Martin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martin 0-0 0 1
S. Stephens IV 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Stephens IV 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/16 61/61
C. Lewis 10/16 0 61/61 0
G. Meadors 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
G. Meadors 0/0 0 4/4 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Penix Jr. 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 3899 32 8 162.9
M. Penix Jr. 280/428 3899 32 8
D. Morris 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 224 1 1 208.0
D. Morris 9/14 224 1 1
G. Bernard 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 14 0 0 217.6
G. Bernard 1/1 14 0 0
J. McMillan 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 9 0 0 175.6
J. McMillan 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
173 961 12
D. Johnson 173 961 12 53
W. Nixon 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 189 1
W. Nixon 30 189 1 21
T. Rogers 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 163 0
T. Rogers 38 163 0 22
R. Odunze 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 37 1
R. Odunze 2 37 1 23
G. Bernard 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 2
G. Bernard 11 34 2 15
J. Polk 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 1
J. Polk 3 31 1 27
R. Newton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
R. Newton 4 29 0 17
S. Adams II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 23 1
S. Adams II 10 23 1 11
D. Ngata 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 1
D. Ngata 7 23 1 9
J. McMillan 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 1
J. McMillan 2 21 1 19
J. Westover 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Westover 1 1 1 1
D. Morris 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Morris 1 -5 0 0
M. Penix Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 -14 3
M. Penix Jr. 25 -14 3 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Odunze 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 1326 13
R. Odunze 73 1326 13 50
J. Polk 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 943 8
J. Polk 55 943 8 92
G. Bernard 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 366 1
G. Bernard 29 366 1 36
J. McMillan 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 337 3
J. McMillan 25 337 3 39
J. Westover 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 328 4
J. Westover 34 328 4 28
D. Culp 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 181 2
D. Culp 14 181 2 30
J. Cuevas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 164 1
J. Cuevas 4 164 1 57
D. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 141 0
D. Johnson 18 141 0 20
G. Jackson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 103 1
G. Jackson 13 103 1 26
W. Nixon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
W. Nixon 10 77 0 18
T. Rogers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
T. Rogers 4 61 0 47
D. Boston 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
D. Boston 5 51 0 12
R. Williams 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
R. Williams 2 30 0 18
S. Adams II 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
S. Adams II 2 16 0 10
C. Sirmon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Sirmon 1 8 0 8
Q. Moore 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Q. Moore 1 8 0 8
M. Wheeler 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Wheeler 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bruener 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bruener 0-0 0 1
M. Esteen 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Esteen 0-0 0 1
T. Dixon 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dixon 0-0 0 1
D. Hampton 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Hampton 0-0 0 2
K. Fabiculanan 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Fabiculanan 0-0 0 2
J. Muhammad 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Muhammad 0-0 0 3
V. Nunley 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Nunley 0-0 0 1
M. Powell 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Powell 0-0 0 2
A. Tuputala 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Tuputala 0-0 0 1
E. Ulofoshio 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Ulofoshio 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Gross 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/15 55/55
G. Gross 11/15 0 55/55 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
