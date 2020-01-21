2020 Senior Bowl: Jalen Hurts to represent Alabama, Oklahoma with specially-designed helmet

Jalen Hurts registered quite the legacy for himself during his collegiate career as the starting quarterback for both Alabama and Oklahoma, helping lead both programs to berths in the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, Hurts' skills will be on display for NFL scouts in the state where his college career began when he takes part in the Senior Bowl as a member of the South team. On Monday, officials presented the former Crimson Tide and Sooners signal-caller with a special helmet that reflects his time with two of college football's most storied programs.

The helmet features an Oklahoma logo and a Sooners shade of crimson on one side, while the other side boasts the Alabama crimson with Hurts' No. 2 on it, paying homage to his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Hurts lost the starting quarterback job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, and opted to leave as a graduate transfer following the season. He landed at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record this past season and appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist finished with 3,851 yards and 32 passing touchdowns in 2019. In total, he finished his college career with a 38-4 record as a starter between the the two programs.

A second helmet with the same design will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to benefit Special Spectators, an organization that helps bring sick children and their families to sporting events.

Hurts is expected to wear the jersey No. 1 in the game, which is the number he sported this past season at Oklahoma.