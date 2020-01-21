2020 Senior Bowl: Jalen Hurts to represent Alabama, Oklahoma with specially-designed helmet
Hurts will don a special lid honoring his dual legacy on Saturday during his Senior Bowl appearance
Jalen Hurts registered quite the legacy for himself during his collegiate career as the starting quarterback for both Alabama and Oklahoma, helping lead both programs to berths in the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, Hurts' skills will be on display for NFL scouts in the state where his college career began when he takes part in the Senior Bowl as a member of the South team. On Monday, officials presented the former Crimson Tide and Sooners signal-caller with a special helmet that reflects his time with two of college football's most storied programs.
The helmet features an Oklahoma logo and a Sooners shade of crimson on one side, while the other side boasts the Alabama crimson with Hurts' No. 2 on it, paying homage to his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Hurts lost the starting quarterback job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, and opted to leave as a graduate transfer following the season. He landed at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record this past season and appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist finished with 3,851 yards and 32 passing touchdowns in 2019. In total, he finished his college career with a 38-4 record as a starter between the the two programs.
A second helmet with the same design will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to benefit Special Spectators, an organization that helps bring sick children and their families to sporting events.
Hurts is expected to wear the jersey No. 1 in the game, which is the number he sported this past season at Oklahoma.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Feleipe Franks commits to Arkansas
Franks spent parts of three seasons as the starter for the Gators
-
D'Eriq King transferring to Miami
King visited Miami shortly before announcing his decision to transfer to the Canes
-
Kerry Coombs named to Ohio State staff
Coombs spent six years with the Buckeyes from 2012-17
-
USC to hire Orlando, keep Harrell
USC's two coordinators heading into 2020 are nearly set
-
SEC dominates season-end CBS Sports 130
The SEC and Big Ten tied for the most teams in the top 25 of the final CBS Sports 130 rankings
-
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons entering draft
The Clemson defense is losing its Superman
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game