Chase Field hosts an intriguing bowl matchup on Tuesday evening. The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl wraps up a four-game bowl slate on Dec. 27, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Wisconsin won three of the last five games to finish 6-6 overall. Oklahoma State is 7-5 overall, though the Cowboys dropped four of the last five games. Wisconsin has seen significant attrition via the transfer portal and NFL opt-outs for this game and the Badgers will be coached by interim Jim Leonhard. The Cowboys will also be missing several key players, including quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is in the transfer portal.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Badgers as 3.5-point favorites for this 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 45 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State odds.

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 45 points

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State money line: Wisconsin -170, OK State +143

WISC: The Badgers are 5-7 against the spread this season

OSU: The Cowboys are 6-6 against the spread this season

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has a path to offensive success against a shaky Oklahoma State defense, and the Badgers are stout on defense. The Badgers have allowed only 95 total points in the last five games, and Wisconsin is giving up only 20.5 points per game. Wisconsin allows 305.4 total yards per game and 103.2 rushing yards per game, with opponents producing only 3.0 yards per carry.

The Badgers allow opponents to complete only 60.3% of passes, and Wisconsin has 15 interceptions, second-most in the Big Ten. Wisconsin also has 31 sacks, and Oklahoma State's offense skidded to the finish with only 21.3 points per game over the last seven contests. Oklahoma State completed only 56.4% of passes for the season, and the Cowboys finished dead-last in the Big 12 in third down efficiency at 36.3%.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State should benefit from Wisconsin's uncertainty at quarterback. Graham Mertz left the program, and the Badgers had only 11 passing attempts from anyone other than Mertz in 2022. Even with Mertz on board, Wisconsin finished in the bottom four of the Big Ten in passing yards (189.5 per game) and only completed 57.3% of passes. Oklahoma State allowed opponents to complete only 57% of passes this season, and the Cowboys gave up only 6.9 yards per attempt.

On the other end, Oklahoma State was prolific through the air with four pass-catchers finishing with at least 480 receiving yards. The Cowboys were No. 2 in the Big 12 with 283.8 passing yards per game, and Oklahoma State scored almost 32 points per game.

