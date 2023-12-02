No. 4 Florida State will try to stay in the College Football Playoff picture when it hosts No. 14 Louisville on Saturday night. The Seminoles (12-0) completed a perfect regular season with a 24-15 win at Florida last week, but they are playing without starting quarterback Jordan Travis (leg) and potentially without backup Tate Rodemaker, who will be a game-day decision (head). Louisville had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 38-31 loss to Kentucky in last week's rivalry game. The Cardinals and Seminoles did not meet during the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Seminoles are 1-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Louisville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 46.5. Before locking in any ACC Championship picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Now, he has set his sights on FSU vs. Louisville and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Louisville vs. FSU:

Louisville vs. Florida State spread: Florida State -1

Louisville vs. Florida State over/under: 46.5

Louisville vs. Florida State money line: Florida State -121, Louisville +101



FSU: The Seminoles have won 11 consecutive ACC games.

LVILLE: The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Louisville vs. Florida State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has won 11 straight games against ACC teams dating back to last season, as the Seminoles have been the best team in the conference this season. They overcame Travis' injury last week, beating Florida by nine points with Rodemaker under center, and FSU has a strong rushing attack to rely on whether it is Rodemaker or third-stringer Brock Glenn starting at QB.

Junior running back Trey Benson rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He has cracked the 80-yard mark in three of his last four games, scoring seven total touchdowns during that stretch. Louisville gave up 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Miami's running backs two weeks ago, putting the Cardinals in a difficult position on Saturday night.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has an elite defense of its own, allowing just 20 points per game this season. The Cardinals can win their first conference title since the 2012 Big East title, putting them in line for an Orange Bowl berth. First-year head coach Jeff Brohm has been outstanding, leading his team to wins over Notre Dame, Duke and Miami.

Quarterback Jack Plummer has racked up 2,952 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, giving Louisville more firepower at the quarterback position. Running back Jawhar Jordan is the ACC's second-leading rusher in yardage (1,076) and has scored 13 touchdowns. The Cardinals have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against Florida State.

