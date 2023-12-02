No. 1 Georgia (12-0) can extend its winning streak to 30 games and stay on track for a third consecutive national championship when it faces No. 8 Alabama (11-1) in the 2023 SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs wrapped up their second straight undefeated regular season last week with a win over Georgia Tech. Alabama stunned Auburn on a last-second touchdown in the Iron Bowl, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Crimson Tide have won 10 consecutive games since losing at home to Texas in Week 2, and they were the last team to beat Georgia (2021 SEC Championship).

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs are 5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.5. Before locking in any SEC Championship picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 73-28-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up over 46.05 units, returning a profit of $4,605 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Georgia vs. Alabama and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Alabama vs. Georgia:

Alabama vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -5

Alabama vs. Georgia over/under: 55.5

Alabama vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -211, Alabama +174



UGA: The Bulldogs have won 18 consecutive SEC games.

BAMA: The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Alabama vs. Georgia picks: See picks at SportsLine



Alabama vs. Georgia live stream: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia was able to overcome a slow start against Georgia Tech last week, as running back Kendall Milton led the offense with 18 carries, 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs have put together some underwhelming performances against inferior opponents, but their best showings have come against the top teams on their schedule. They beat then-No. 9 Ole Miss by 35 points and followed it up with a 28-point win at then-No. 18 Tennessee.

Alabama is coming off a shaky performance against Auburn, falling well short of covering the 13.5-point spread. The Crimson Tide are facing a Georgia team that ranks sixth in total offense, eighth in scoring offense and ninth in total defense. The Bulldogs cruised to a 33-18 win over Alabama when these teams met in the national championship in 2022. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama was the last team to hand Georgia a loss, beating the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide have rarely been underdogs over the last decade-plus, but they have won and covered at a 5-2 clip in seven games since 2008. They have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and they have covered seven times during their current 10-game winning streak.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe kept Alabama's playoff hopes alive with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line in the closing moments of the Iron Bowl last week. Milroe completed 16 of 24 passes for 259 yards, two passing touchdowns and 107 rushing yards. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has thrown an interception in five of his last eight games, and it is difficult to overcome mistakes against Alabama. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make SEC Championship picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Georgia vs. Alabama on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 73-28-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.