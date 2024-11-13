Alabama's win at LSU and Georgia falling at Ole Miss in Week 11 has bunched up the pack in the SEC heading into the Week 12 college football schedule. Now with two losses, No. 12 Georgia's back is against the wall as the Bulldogs welcome No. 7 Tennessee to Athens on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who are the last team out in the newest College Football Playoff rankings (No. 13 Boise State would get the 12th spot), are 10-point favorites in the latest Week 12 college football odds via SportsLine consensus.

Other Week 12 college football lines of note in games with College Football Playoff implications include No. 3 Texas (-13.5) vs. Arkansas, No. 1 Oregon (-14) vs. Wisconsin and No. 6 BYU (-3) vs. Kansas. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Bruce also enters the Week 12 college football schedule on a 31-17 roll (+1215) on his official SportsLine college football spread betting picks.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 12: He is backing No. 20 Clemson (-10) to cover against Pitt in a noon ET matchup on Saturday. He also like the Under (54.5) in this matchup.

Clemson remains in the ACC title and College Football Playoff hunt, but the Tigers have no margin remaining after being upset by Louisville two weeks ago. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has now lost three of its last five after beginning the season 7-0. Clemson has a lot more to play for and Pitt has injury questions surrounding quarterback Eli Holstein, who left last week's game with a head injury.

"The Tigers are 3-0-1 ATS as visitors since late last season and Dabo Swinney is 7-1 straight up since the opening loss to Georgia," Marshall told SportsLine. "Clemson is on a 9-4 spread run in regular season games, and 4-1-1 to the Under in last six. The Panthers have dropped last two after opening 7-0 SU, have also dropped three of last four ATS after covering first five out of the chute. Pitt is 4-1 to the Under in last five this season as well." See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 12

Week 12 college football odds

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Kent State at Miami (OH) (-30.5, 47)

Eastern Michigan at Ohio (-10.5, 50.5)

Akron at Northern Illinois (-15.5, 44.5)

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa (+14, 62.5)

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA (+2, 72.5)

Wyoming at Colorado State (-10, 48.5)

UCLA at Washington (-3.5, 48.5)

Houston at Arizona (-1, 45.5)

Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pittsburgh (+10, 54)

Texas at Arkansas (+13.5, 57.5)

Utah at Colorado (-11, 47)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+28.5, 44.5)

LSU at Florida (+4.5, 55)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-22.5, 50.5)

Penn State at Purdue (+28.5, 50.5)

Boise State at San Jose State (+13.5, 61.5)

Tennessee at Georgia (-10, 48.5)

Oregon at Wisconsin (+14, 52)

Kansas at BYU (-3, 55.5)