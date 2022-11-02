Alabama's string of blue-chip quarterback commitments continued on Wednesday, with the Crimson Tide gaining a pledge from one of the top signal-callers in the Class of 2024. Julian Sayin, the top-rated quarterback recruit in California according to 247Sports, committed to the Crimson Tide over Georgia and LSU.

"Alabama is the standard for college football," said Sayin on ESPN2. "I want to be coached by coach Nick Aaban and [offensive coordinator] Bill O'Brien."

A product of Carslbad, Sayin is a game-changing recruit for Alabama's class as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 12 overall recruit in the Top247. Though the Top247 rankings have not released five-star prospects, Sayin is five-star caliber and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior is a burgeoning superstar with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games. His success has quickly attracted offers from nearly all of the best programs in the nation.

Sayin's addition pushes Alabama up to the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation with four commits. He joins No. 5 overall recruit Jaylen Mbakwe, No. 28 athlete Martavious Collins and No. 81 receiver Perry Thompson in what is shaping up to be another elite recruiting class.

Alabama has been otherworldly on the quarterback recruiting front. Sayin is the fifth quarterback Saban has recruited to Alabama since 2020. Every single one has ranked among the top 85 players in the country. The last quarterback Saban recruited from California worked out pretty well; Bryce Young went to high school less than an hour away from Sayin.