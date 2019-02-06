Alabama LB, former five-star prospect Eyabi Anoma no longer in NCAA transfer portal

Update: One day after entering the transfer portal, Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma has exited the portal -- and he's exited the same we he came in, no less.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said during an interview with ESPN on National Signing Day that Anoma was out of the portal. Saban said the player had put his name in the portal "but then we had a conversation and now he's out." Additionally, 247Sports confirmed that Anoma is no longer in the portal.

Original story

Eyabi Anoma was the highest-rated player in Alabama's 2018 recruiting class, which finished ranked No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. His stay in Tuscaloosa might not last long, though. According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Anoma has entered his name into the NCAA's new transfer portal after just one season with the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played in 13 games for the 2018 SEC champions, notching nine tackles and two tackles for loss. A reserve linebacker who was recruited as a defensive end, Anoma saw most of his work on special teams for the Crimson Tide.

Anoma came to Alabama as the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2018 and was the fourth-ranked player in the entire country. Anoma committed and signed with the Crimson Tide during the Early Signing Period in December 2017, with the Baltimore native choosing the Tide over Maryland and Michigan.

Where will he end up? Former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was listed as his primary recruiter at Alabama, according to 247Sports. It's safe to say that, since he has ties to Locksley who has taken over the program in his home state, that the Terrapins will at least be in consideration for his services if Anoma does follow through with his transfer.

As an undergraduate, Anoma will have to sit out a year if he transfers to another FBS program.