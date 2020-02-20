Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian to remain with Crimson Tide despite interest from Colorado, per reports
Sarkisian has previous Pac-12 head coaching experience at USC and Washington
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will remain with the Crimson Tide after interviewing to fill Colorado head coaching vacancy. ESPN.com reported Thursday that Alabama is prepared to make Sarkisian one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country. Yahoo Sports also reported that Sarkisian will stay in Tuscaloosa.
CBS Sports reported Wednesday that Sarkisian interviewed for the job and was considered one of the front-runners prior to his decision to stay with the Crimson Tide. Former Arkansas and Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, current Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have all been linked to the job left vacant by new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.
Sarkisian is entering his second full season as the leader of the Crimson Tide offense. He led a unit that set the single-season program record for yards per play at 7.89 -- tied with LSU for the best mark in the SEC. The 510.8 yards per game ranks second in any season in program history behind the 522 yards per game it put up in 2018.
Prior to joining the Crimson Tide, Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18, and an analyst on the 2016 Alabama staff. He took over play-calling in the College Football Playoff National Championship loss to Clemson following that season after head coach Nick Saban fired Lane Kiffin.
Sarkisian was a staple of the USC staff in the 2000s that put the Trojans' program on the map. He led the Washington Huskies to a 34-29 record from 2009-13, and was 12-6 in one-plus seasons as the head coach of USC from 2014-15. He was fired on Oct. 12, 2015 after news of an alcohol problem surfaced.
Sarkisian will get the benefit of the return of star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood now that he will remain in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide also return star all-purpose player Jaylen Waddle, and will have a quarterback battle during the offseason that includes redshirt junior Mac Jones, sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, redshirt freshman Paul Tyson and true freshman early enrollee Bryce Young.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Schedule for SEC Media Days announced
The event will return to Atlanta for the second time in three years
-
Hurdles remain for new transfer rules
Freedom for student-athletes is great in concept, but there is fallout to consider before execution
-
Marshall-ECU moved to Week Zero
Seventy-five people lost their lives in 1970 returning to Huntington from Marshall's game vs....
-
Sarkisian interviews for Colorado job
Sarkisian spent the 2019 season as with the Crimson Tide and has plenty of Pac-12 experience
-
NCAA looking at one-time transfer rule
This would be big news for college football, along with men's and women's basketball
-
Georgia, Clemson to play in 2021
The two heavyweights will open the 2021 season with a bang
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game