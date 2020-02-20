Colorado coaching search: Alabama's Steve Sarkisian interviews for job, may be front-runner

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian interviewed for the open Colorado coaching position on Wednesday and could be the front-runner for the job, a source told CBS Sports.

This comes two days after Buffaloes interim coach Darrin Chiaverini was interviewed for the full-time role. As of Wednesday, the pecking order to replace Mel Tucker is believed to be Sarkisian, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

It has previously been reported that Calhoun and Bielema had interviewed at CU, which also reportedly had interest in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Sarkisian's last head coaching role ended in 2015 as he was fired by USC following a leave of absence. Sarkisian, 45, has addressed his substance abuse battle (believed to be alcohol), telling CBS Sports during the 2019 College Football Playoff that he was not having any issues.

Sarkisian was 46-35 as a head coach with Washington and USC. Sarkisian has 14 years of Pac-12 coaching experience, serving as an assistant with the Trojans (2001-03, 2005-08) before taking over the Huskies (2009-13) and returning to USC (2014-15).

He joined Alabama as an offensive analyst in 2016 and ended up serving as offensive coordinator for the national title game that season. After coordinating offensive for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18, he rejoined the Crimson Tide last season.

Following one season at Colorado, Tucker took the Michigan State job a week ago after previously claiming he would remain with the Buffaloes.