The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will have something to prove Monday when they face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the 2024 Rose Bowl. Alabama (12-1) got in despite an early-season loss to fellow semifinalist Texas, leaving unbeaten Florida State out. Now, they will try to silence any doubters who remain despite their 27-24 victory in the SEC Championship Game that ended Georgia's 29-game unbeaten run. The Wolverines (13-0) beat then-No. 2 Ohio State before cruising past Iowa 26-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game. They have lost consecutive CFP semifinals and haven't won a national championship since 1997. The Tide are 6-1 in semifinals and have won six titles since 2009.

The 2024 Rose Bowl is set to kick off on New Year's Day at 5 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 2-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Michigan odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Alabama vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -2

Alabama vs. Michigan over/under: 45 points

Alabama vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -128, Crimson Tide +107

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 14-8 ATS in their last 22 games at neutral sites

MICH: The Wolverines are 12-8 ATS in their last 20 games against ranked teams

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have come together during a turbulent season that saw multiple suspensions of coach Jim Harbaugh. They are on a mission to break through and have the second-best record in FBS over the past three seasons at 38-3. Only two-time defending champion Georgia (41-2) has been better. Michigan has dominated on defense, allowing 9.5 points per game, the fewest in FBS since 2011, and UM has outscored opponents by an average of more than 27 points.

An offense led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy has scored at least 30 points in 11 of 13 games. McCarthy is second in FBS in completion percentage (74.2) and has thrown four interceptions. The Wolverines have turned the ball over twice over the past 10 games. Running back Blake Corum has a touchdown in every game and leads the nation with 24 rushing TDs. The senior has 1,028 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 per carry. Receiver Roman Wilson has scored 11 TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide are 9-4 against the spread and 6-2 straight-up in their past eight as underdogs. They have not been an underdog against a team other than Georgia since 2009. Alabama has won six straight CFP semifinal games, while Michigan has lost both appearances and has lost six straight bowl games. The Alabama offense, led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, averages 35.1 points (19th in FBS). Milroe has 2,718 passing yards and 468 rushing and has accounted for 35 TDs (12 rushing).

The quarterback is averaging 10.8 yards per attempt (second in FBS), and Alabama is 10-0 (8-2 ATS) in his past 10 starts. Jase MccLellan has 803 rushing yards, fellow running back Roydell Williams averages 5.1 per carry, and they have combined for 11 TDs. Receivers Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond have combined for 1,289 yards and 12 TDs. See which team to pick here.

