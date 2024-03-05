One of the most ballyhooed prospects in college football history won't be in the game. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is opting out of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game, according to 247Sports. That means his likeness won't be available for Texas fans to use once the game hits its expected launch date this summer.

Manning, who plays things close to the vest and has largely remained out of the public eye during his first year with the Longhorns, signed with Texas in 2023 as the No. 1 prospect nationally. His commitment to the Longhorns, posted on Twitter in June 2023, received over 212,000 likes. He has posted on Twitter twice since.

Manning's also been relatively quiet in the NIL sphere. He signed a deal with Panini in July 2023 and released an exclusive trading card that was auctioned off to benefit St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation in Central Texas.

"I'm not involved with my NIL," Manning said during Texas' Sugar Bowl media session in December. "You would have to ask my dad about that. I have no idea. I don't think I'm making however much more than (San Francisco 49ers QB) Brock Purdy. Someone sent me that the other day."

Upon arriving on campus at Texas, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that the program would be taking its time with Manning. The freshman phenom spent his first year on the bench behind veteran starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy. Manning appeared in two games while redshirting, completing two of his five pass attempts for 30 yards.

He did take the last snap in Texas' Big 12 Championship Game win against Oklahoma State. With Murphy transferring to Duke, Manning will likely step into the No. 2 role behind Ewers during his redshirt freshman season.

Though Manning's decision is notable, it isn't indicative of a trend among college athletes. EA Sports announced Monday that 10,000-plus players have already opted into the video game -- a good majority of the around 11,000 that are eligible. Athletes that choose to opt in receive $600 and a free copy of EA Sports College Football 25 as compensation. There are further marketing opportunities and incentives for athletes with whom EA Sports chooses to partner.