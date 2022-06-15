The annual Army-Navy football game will be played at five different major metros in the Northeast between the 2023 and 2027 seasons. The game will continue to be played in December and broadcast on CBS.

"We are excited to announce the next-five year cycle for America's game," Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. "The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen."

New England's Gillette Stadium will host the historic game on Dec. 9, 2023, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, along with the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution. The game returns to Washington, D.C.'s FedEx Stadium for the 125th iteration of the game on Dec.14, 2024, for the first time since 2011 and just the second time overall.

The game will then head to Baltimore to play near Fort McHenry, where Francis Scott Key wrote the national anthem, on Dec. 13, 2025. New York City's MetLife Stadium plays host during the 25th anniversary of 9/11 on Dec. 12, 2026. Finally, the game returns to Philadelphia -- site of the 2022 matchup -- for the 91st time on Dec. 11, 2027.

"Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. "Proposals brought forward included local, city and state dignitaries to ensure the most comprehensive presentation could be made to the selection committee."

The annual Army-Navy Game ranks among the most historic matchups in college football since it was first played on Nov. 29, 1890. Since then, the teams have played 122 times with the third leg of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on the line. Navy holds a 62-53-7 advantage all time, including a shocking 17-13 upset victory in 2021.

The 123rd Army-Navy Game will take place on Dec. 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.