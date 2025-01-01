Boise State's 2024 season has come to an end, and star running back Ashton Jeanty has come up just short in his quest to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record. With a 31-14 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, Jeanty ends his incredible season at 2,601 yards rushing -- just 28 shy of Sanders' record of 2,628 yards in 1988 as part of his Heisman winning campaign.

Previously, the closest any player came to reaching Sanders' rushing title is former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon, who hit 2,587 yards in 14 games during the 2014 season. Though Jeanty failed to eclipse Sanders' record, he does finish second all-time for single-season yards. He also finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back.

CBS Sports tracked Jeanty's run towards history throughout the season, and you can check out the Broncos running back's game-by-game numbers in the table below.

Ashton Jeanty's rushing, TD totals for 2024 season