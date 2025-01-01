NCAA Football: Boise State at Hawaii
Boise State's 2024 season has come to an end, and star running back Ashton Jeanty has come up just short in his quest to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record. With a 31-14 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, Jeanty ends his incredible season at 2,601 yards rushing -- just 28 shy of Sanders' record of 2,628 yards in 1988 as part of his Heisman winning campaign. 

Previously, the closest any player came to reaching Sanders' rushing title is former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon, who hit 2,587 yards in 14 games during the 2014 season. Though Jeanty failed to eclipse Sanders' record, he does finish second all-time for single-season yards. He also finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back. 

CBS Sports tracked Jeanty's run towards history throughout the season, and you can check out the Broncos running back's game-by-game numbers in the table below. 

Ashton Jeanty's rushing, TD totals for 2024 season

OpponentsYardsSeason paceTDsSeason pace

Georgia Southern

267

10.2%

616.2%

Oregon

192

17.5%

324.3%

Portland State

127

22.3%

024.3%

Washington State

259

32.2%

435.1%

Utah State

186

39.2%

343.2%

Hawaii

217

47.5%

145.9%

UNLV

128

52.4%

148.6%

San Diego State

149

58%

254%

Nevada

209

66%

362.2%

San Jose State

159

72%

370%

Wyoming

169

78.5%

173%
Oregon State22687%175.7%
UNLV (MWC title game)20995%178.4%
Penn State (Fiesta Bowl)10499%078.4%
Total2,6011% short of record2921.6% short of record