Auburn University will be switching to Nike as its apparel and shoe provider once its current deal with Under Armour expires in July 2025, the school announced Tuesday. Auburn's new deal with Nike covers 10 years and is set to make Auburn one of the highest-paid Nike-sponsored programs in the nation, according to 247Sports.

"We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world," Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. "We are appreciative of their strong support throughout this process. We believe that our 10-year agreement, beginning in July 2025, will continue to elevate Auburn and best serve our student-athletes and our university moving forward.

"We are also grateful to Kevin Plank and Under Armour for their 18 years of valued partnership in growing the Auburn brand and serving our student athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate this relationship throughout the final year ahead."

Auburn's partnership with Under Armour began in 2006 following a longtime collaboration with Russel Athletic. The contract was restructured in 2015 and increased in value to $78.1 million

During its partnership with Under Armour, Auburn won a national championship with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton leading the way, two SEC championships and six bowl games. Auburn's new deal with Nike starts ahead of what will likely be football coach Hugh Freeze's third year with the Tigers. The former Ole Miss and Liberty boss led Auburn to a 6-7 record during his first year on the Plains in 2023.