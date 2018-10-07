Auburn vs. Mississippi State score: Bulldogs upset hapless No. 8 Tigers in slugfest
The Tigers fall to 1-2 in SEC play and looked nothing like a top-10 team on Saturday
Mississippi State upset No. 8 Auburn 23-9 Saturday night in Starkville, Mississippi, in an old-school SEC battle that changes the landscape of the race for the SEC West crown. Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he wore down an Auburn defense that had been keeping it in games for three straight weeks.
Fitzgerald now has compiled 2,999 career rushing yards and broke former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow's all-time SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback. The Tigers offense managed just 214 total yards with Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham going 19 of 38 overall. Auburn converted just 3-of-14 on third downs in the loss. It's the fourth straight game in which Gus Malzahn's crew has been held under 350 total yards.
Auburn fell to 4-2 (1-2 SEC) with the loss, and Mississippi State jumped to 4-2 (1-2 SEC) after the dominating win.
CBS Sports will update this story shortly.
