Betting odds favor Urban Meyer remaining Ohio State coach following latest developments

Odds on Urban Meyer's future were released by offshore bookmakers last week that were all over the place. Some had him staying, some had him being fired and there were even futures bets on potential replacements.

The embattled Buckeyes coach was placed on paid administrative leave last week after reports surfaced that he knew about domestic violence accusations against former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith. In a statement on Friday, Meyer admitted to knowing about Smith's history with his ex-wife Courtney Smith, despite saying he knew nothing about an alleged 2015 incident when asked about it in July at Big Ten Media Days.

More odds on Meyer's future were released Tuesday by BetDSI.com, and the consensus seems to favor Meyer keeping his job following the new developments but missing several games in 2018 due to a suspension.

Will Urban Meyer be fired or resign as head coach in 2018?

Bet Odds No -1500 Yes +600

Urban Meyer is suspended for at least one game during the 2018 regular season



Bet Odds Yes -2000 No +750

Total games Urban Meyer is suspended during 2018-19 regular season



Bet Odds Over 4.5 -150 Under 4.5 +120

Why the inclusion of a suspension as a possible option?

Well, Ohio State did appoint a six-person "independent" working group last week that includes three Board of Trustees members, and announced that the investigation into Meyer's actions is expected to wrap up within 14 days. At least on the surface, the combination of a set timeline and a working group that's hardly independent feels like an attempt to find a way to keep him in Columbus.

Ohio State opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against Oregon State.