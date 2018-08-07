Betting odds favor Urban Meyer remaining Ohio State coach following latest developments
The wheels of the Urban Meyer odds board keep turning
Odds on Urban Meyer's future were released by offshore bookmakers last week that were all over the place. Some had him staying, some had him being fired and there were even futures bets on potential replacements.
The embattled Buckeyes coach was placed on paid administrative leave last week after reports surfaced that he knew about domestic violence accusations against former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith. In a statement on Friday, Meyer admitted to knowing about Smith's history with his ex-wife Courtney Smith, despite saying he knew nothing about an alleged 2015 incident when asked about it in July at Big Ten Media Days.
More odds on Meyer's future were released Tuesday by BetDSI.com, and the consensus seems to favor Meyer keeping his job following the new developments but missing several games in 2018 due to a suspension.
Will Urban Meyer be fired or resign as head coach in 2018?
|Bet
|Odds
No
-1500
Yes
+600
Urban Meyer is suspended for at least one game during the 2018 regular season
|Bet
|Odds
Yes
-2000
No
+750
Total games Urban Meyer is suspended during 2018-19 regular season
|Bet
|Odds
Over 4.5
-150
Under 4.5
+120
Why the inclusion of a suspension as a possible option?
Well, Ohio State did appoint a six-person "independent" working group last week that includes three Board of Trustees members, and announced that the investigation into Meyer's actions is expected to wrap up within 14 days. At least on the surface, the combination of a set timeline and a working group that's hardly independent feels like an attempt to find a way to keep him in Columbus.
Ohio State opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against Oregon State.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maryland death investigation sets date
McNair, 19, died after collapsing at practice on May 29
-
CBS Sports 129: Alabama opens at No. 1
Alabama starts the 2018 campaign atop our rankings of all 129 FBS college football program...
-
Ohio State fans rally for Urban Meyer
This is simply not a good look for the Buckeyes
-
UNC suspends 13 for selling shoes
The North Carolina roster will be rather thin when the season begins
-
Spartans' corner out two months
Josiah Scott started 12 games for the Spartans as a freshman
-
Candid Coaches: Is Bama really the best?
It's tough to stop the Tide, whether on the field or when looking ahead to any given seaso...