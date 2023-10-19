USC quarterback Caleb Williams clapped back at a Notre Dame fan who confronted him after the Fighting Irish's 48-20 upset victory over USC. After the game, a Notre Dame fan rushed the field and took a video of himself confronting Williams and saying "let me see those nails now, bro." The jab was a reference to Williams' tradition of painting his nails before every game, a routine that started as a senior in high school as his mother works as a nail tech.

"Everybody wants to be these two 12.5 shoes right here," Williams told reporters. "I'm not worried about some kid running on the field that doesn't have anything really associated to Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself. Got a lot of guys over here that I've got to lead, so some opinion of a sheep, lions don't worry about that stuff. Keep moving on, keep fighting. Fight on."

Williams played the worst game of his collegiate career against the Irish, throwing three interceptions and passing for just 199 yards. The offensive line struggled to protect him as Williams was sacked six times by 6-2 Notre Dame.

The loss is a major hit to Williams' chances of repeating as Heisman Trophy winner. However, he has still thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns in seven games while leading USC to a 6-1 record and undefeated mark in conference play.

Williams created a firestorm last season when he sported nails spelling "F--k Utah" for the Pac-12 Championship Game. He suffered an injury during the game and Utah crushed the Trojans 47-24.