CBS Sports Network and Navy extend TV partnership through the 2027 season

CBS Sports Network has been the home of Navy football, and that isn't changing anytime soon.

The network, Navy and the AAC announced a 10-year agreement that will keep CBS Sports Network the home of Navy football through the 2027 season on Wednesday. CBS Sports Network will televise the majority of Navy home football games, including the Air Force at Navy game.

"Navy is an incredible partner and our relationship with the institution and the American Athletic Conference continues to remain of utmost importance to CBS Sports," executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports Dan Weinberg said. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership and showcase the best of Navy athletics and their student-athletes."

In addition to football, select Navy home athletic events, including basketball, baseball and lacrosse will be televised by the network.

"I am very pleased that we will continue this long-standing partnership with our great friends at CBS," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. "Over the years, CBS has played an integral role in producing a wonderful story that is Navy football and the Naval Academy. Another decade of sharing our midshipmen with the nation through the eyes of CBS productions for our home games is exciting and much appreciated."

The new deal will continue to deliver Navy football, which joined the AAC in football prior to the 2015 season, to a widespread national audience.

"We are pleased to be able to extend the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between Navy and CBS Sports," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. "Navy has enjoyed tremendous success on the football field as a member of our conference and we are proud that the competition within our conference will feature the remarkable student-athletes and coaches from the Naval Academy on one of the standard-bearers in sports television."

Navy opens its 2018 season on Sept. 1 at Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.