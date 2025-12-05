Ohio State held on to another jewel in its 2026 recruiting class Friday when five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr., the No. 1 player at his position in the 247Sports Composite rankings, reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes despite late interest from Oregon, Texas and West Virginia. Henry made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show, and said he plans to sign with Ohio State.

Henry, a standout for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, had been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023, but Wednesday's start to the early signing period came and went without a signature from the five-star prospect. The departure of Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline to South Florida shook up Henry's recruitment, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy, but the Buckeyes were ultimately able to close to deal.

"Ultimately, I've been committed to the Buckeyes for a long time," Henry said. "With coach Hartline leaving, it really impacted my recruitment heavily. I just had to take time to step back and reevaluate everything, sit with my family, and really think it through. Ultimately, I'll be committing and staying committed to The Ohio State University. I just feel like they're the right fit for me."

Henry is rated a five-star prospect and the No. 32 overall recruit nationally in the 2026 class. His decision keeps Ohio State at No. 6 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Henry comes from a football family. His father, Chris Henry Sr., played at West Virginia where he was the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2003 before being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His sister, Seini Henry, currently plays basketball at Ohio State, adding an interesting family connection to his Buckeyes commitment.

"For me, it was really just about being at a place where I feel comfortable," Henry said. "It was never really about the money. I was getting tons of offers from other places, but ultimately, it's a place where I feel comfortable at, being developed and ultimately reaching my goals, which is to be a first-round draft pick."

Henry has been a standout at every stop in his high school career, which began at West Clermont (Ohio), earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors in 2022 as a two-way player, catching 29 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns while adding 16 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense. He spent his sophomore season at Withrow in 2023, setting a school record with 1,127 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 catches.

In 2024, Henry transferred to powerhouse Mater Dei, where he appeared in just two games before a knee injury limited his season, finishing with three catches for 20 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he caught 28 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.