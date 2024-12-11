The expanded College Football Playoff takes center stage over the next month as the sport prepares for 12 teams for the first time ever. More teams means more playmakers to watch, and we've got our eyes on some of the best.

Granted, it's been an unusual year for top talent. Two of the four Heisman Trophy finalists are not playing in the College Football Playoff, along with eight of the top nine talents in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. However, that just leaves the door open for new talents to emerge as household names.

To clarify, this is a list of the most impactful players. It's not a list of the best players. For example, Georgia edge Mykel Williams is rated the top NFL Draft prospect in the CFP. He is not on the list. The Ohio State offense is perhaps the most talented in all of college football. The glut of talent means only one stood out enough to be featured. The priority was finding players who can flip the College Football Playoff on its head.

With that said, here are the 25 most impactful players in the 2024 College Football Playoff field, headlined by a surprising resurgence of running backs at the top.

T-24. DEs Jayden Virgin/Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

The Boise State defensive end duo works together to provide one of the most dynamic pass rushes in the sport. Virgin and Hassanein combined for 29 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks to lead a unit that finished No. 2 nationally in sacks with 11 more than anyone in the playoff. While Hassanein's sack numbers are down from 2023, his presence creates opportunities for others.

There are playmakers all over the defense for Indiana, but Ponds is arguably the best. One of several James Madison transfers, Ponds posted 53 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defended and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Even in a game against a stacked Ohio State receiver group, Ponds allowed only 24 yards on seven targets.

22. DL JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

There are moments where Tuimoloau looks like the best player in college football, like when he recorded seven pressures against Oregon. However, his production is frustratingly inconsistent through four years. The former No. 1 overall recruit has a chance to put the full package together for a CFP run and potentially play his way up draft boards.

21. LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Walker is a fantastic chess piece that Kirby Smart is comfortable lining up all over the field. The junior lined up either in the box or on the defensive line almost an identical number of snaps, but was at his best deployed as a pass rusher in two games against Texas, recording four sacks and 12 pressures. Walker is a rare disruptor in a Smart defense and a potential top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

20. DL Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

With fellow DE Jordan Burch dealing with injuries, Uiagalelei stepped up and had one of the best seasons in the Big Ten. The sophomore exploded for 10.5 sacks to lead the Big Ten and added 13 tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles and two passes defended. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Uiagalelei is a powerful force outside.

19. RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Georgia didn't get much consistent playmaking on offense. But when it came, it often came from Etienne. The Florida transfer combined for five touchdowns in a pair of wins over Texas, including the SEC Championship Game walk-off. He also scored against Alabama while clearing 70 yards receiving in a two-game stretch. Especially with quarterback Carson Beck potentially sidelined, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo needs to call Etienne's number again and again.

Smith converted from receiver to running back when he transferred from Miami to SMU, but kept the skills of both positions. He posted 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and added another 300 through the air with four scores. Against Clemson, he was responsible for 147 yards and a receiving touchdown. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee will have to get creative to get Smith involved against Penn State.

17. DE James Pearce, Tennessee

Pearce's numbers didn't live up to the lofty hype, but his impact was felt every play on a top-five national defense. The standout posted 10 pressures and two sacks in a signature win against Alabama and got Jalen Milroe out of his comfort zone. Pearce will need to play the game of his life against an Ohio State offense missing two of its top three offensive linemen.

16. DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs was perhaps the best safety in the country as a freshman at Alabama and barely missed a beat after transferring to Ohio State. The sophomore posted 62 tackles, seven tackles for loss and an interception and was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award. He wasn't asked to fill as comprehensive a role at Ohio State, but that could change with weeks to prepare for games.

15. QB Drew Allar, Penn State

One year ago, there's little chance Allar would be recognized on this kind of list. Under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Allar is a serious problem. The junior's completion percentage jumped from 59.9% to 69.1% and his yards per attempt exploded from 6.8 to 8.9. He's playing with tremendous confidence and might catch opponents by surprise.

Making plays is top of mind for Watts, who has posted an absurd 12 interceptions over the past two seasons. Perhaps most impressive, every interception has mattered, with picks coming against Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia Tech and USC. There are some vulnerable quarterbacks on the Notre Dame side of the bracket, and Watt can ruin their seasons.

13. OT Kelvin Banks, Texas

Outside of an uncharacteristically bad performance during the regular season loss to Georgia, Banks has been nails. The star left tackle has been credited with only two sacks allowed over the past two seasons by Pro Football Focus and he projects as a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Banks has a serious case for the most important offensive player of the Steve Sarkisian era so far. He's nursing an ankle injury that held him out of the SECCG but should be good to go vs. Clemson by Dec. 21.

12. QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard isn't the most talented quarterback in the field, but there's a case he's the most reliable. Despite inconsistency passing the ball, finishing with only 2,092 yards, Leonard is a master of winning the margins. The senior rushed for 721 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead Notre Dame, and his power running has been a major addition. We need to see more in the passing game, but his history at Duke proves it's there somewhere.

11. QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Like Leonard, Klubnik's dual-threat ability helps set the tone for Clemson's offense. The junior is responsible for 40 touchdowns and 3,300 yards through the air and 458 on the ground. After getting blasted by Georgia in the opener, Klubnik scored multiple touchdowns in all but one game. The only thing to watch? Klubnik was at his worst by far against tough opponents in the regular season.

10. DL Abdul Carter, Penn State

Penn State just continues to find these players, and Carter is the current great No. 11. The junior posted 60 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to power a top-six national defense. He was exceptional against Illinois and Ohio State, combining for six tackles for loss and four sacks. Defending SMU should be an exciting challenge for the disruptive playmaker.

9. QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

If Rourke was healthy for the entire season, there's a serious chance he would be a Heisman finalist. Regardless, the Canadian powered the Indiana offense with 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions despite missing more than a full game. He blasted Purdue with 349 yards and six touchdowns. Now, Rourke has to prove he can do it against a great defense. In a loss to Ohio State, he reached only 68 yards.

8. DB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Barron is a favorite to win the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football, and for good reason. The fifth-year senior is an anchor for the nation's best defense, especially against the pass. Barron posted 47 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defended and two tackles for loss. He has played at least 95 snaps in the box, at slot corner and wide corner.

7. QB Kevin Jennings, SMU

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Jennings the most underrated player in college football, and he may be onto something. Jennings started his career on the bench, but as a team captain nonetheless. After one loss, he jumped into the starting lineup and brought a dynamic aspect to SMU's offense with his dual-threat ability. Jennings has thrown multiple touchdowns in six of his last seven games.

6. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

From a pure talent perspective, Smith is one of a kind. As a freshman, Smith shattered Ohio State freshman records with 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was best known for highlight one-handed catches, but the South Florida native can create winning opportunities with his length and leaping ability. He's close to one guaranteed touchdown per game at this point.

5. QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Consider Gabriel's inclusion a shoutout to the Oregon receiving corps, which produced four 500-yard receivers. However, the Heisman finalist deserves credit after elevating the No. 1 team in the nation and scoring 35 touchdowns in another strong season. In wins over Ohio State and Penn State, Gabriel combined for 624 yards and seven total touchdowns. He is a steady hand who boasts underrated running ability.

4. RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

For all the talk about the quarterback and passing game at Tennessee, Sampson was clearly the standout on offense. The junior grinded his way to 1,485 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns during an All-America caliber season. He posted at least 92 yards in every game except UTEP (where he only received 11 carries). Even when the passing offense struggled, Sampson was there to keep the train running.

3. TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

When offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki got to campus, he took one look at Warren and decided nothing would ever be the same. Warren is one of the breakout players in college football this season, catching 88 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns, adding four touchdowns on the ground and even snapping a ball that he caught for a score. Penn State lines him up all over the field. He is the biggest matchup nightmare on the field.

Skattebo flexed his muscles in a dominant Big 12 title game performance with 208 all-purpose yards and three scores. However, this was only an extension of the excellence he has shown all season long. Skattebo led the Power Four in all-purpose yards and is the first player since Christian McCaffrey to post 1,500 yards rushing and 500 receiving yards. He is personally responsible for 37.8% of ASU's offense and 22 of 53 touchdowns.

1. RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

While Jeanty is in a tight race with Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy, there's no question he is the most important player in the CFP. The junior is on track to break Barry Sanders' all time yardage record and has rushed for more than 800 more yards than any other player in college football this season. In a near-upset of Oregon, Jeanty posted 192 yards and three touchdowns. Can he keep the magic going in the CFP?

