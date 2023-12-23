Five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Deion Sanders and Colorado Friday. Seaton has been committed to the Buffaloes since Dec. 7, but caused apprehension among Colorado fans after he didn't sign his NLI on Wednesday. The two-day delay came amid a reported late push from Maryland and others to flip his commitment. Colorado fans breathed a sigh of relief when Seaton signed his NLI on a video posted to social media. Shortly after, the Buffaloes made it official with a social media post of their own.

The top-ranked OL in the 2024 recruiting class committed to Colorado earlier this month. The Buffaloes sit at No. 21 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, Seaton has a freaky 6-foot-10 wingspan and even clocked 17.7 miles per hour on GPS tracking during a game, according to 247Sports. The No. 13 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle committed to Colorado over Maryland, Tennessee, Ohio State and Alabama among others. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew IvIns believes Seaton has day one NFL Draft potential.

Seaton is a game-changer for a Colorado program in desperate need of reinforcements on the offensive line. The Buffaloes gave up 56 sacks -- more than any other team in the Power Five -- and ranked last nationally in rushing offense. Seaton should be a contender to start on as a freshman for Colorado and joins transfer newcomers Tyler Johnson (Houston), Yakiri Walker (UConn), Kahlil Benson (Indiana) and Justin Mayers (UTEP) on the offensive line.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins sees high-end NFL potential in Seaton.

'One of the few offensive line prospects in the 2024 cycle that has a chance to be a left tackle at the game's highest level. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender based on what he put on tape as a 12th grader at IMG Academy, which has churned out plenty of high-profile linemen over the years.'

Seaton marks the highest-ranked prospect Sanders has signed out of high school during his tenure with Colorado. He joins cornerback Cormani McClain as the second five-star recruit the program has landed in that stretch.