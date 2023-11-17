One team will be eliminated from bowl contention when head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) hit the road to take on the Washington State Cougars (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) on Friday night in Pullman, Wash.. The Buffs are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after falling to the Arizona Wildcats 34-31 on a walk-off field goal. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked three times against Arizona, but the team looked better in their second game with Pat Shurmur calling the offensive plays. Washington State is also reeling and looking to snap a six-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0 and cracking the national top-25. The Cougars lost 42-39 to Cal in their last outing. WSU leads the all-time series 7-6, including a 3-1 record in games in Pullman.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Gesa Field in Pullman The Cougars are 4-point favorites in the latest Washington State vs. Colorado odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 61.

Washington State vs. Colorado spread: Washington State -4

Washington State vs. Colorado over/under: 61 points

Washington State vs. Colorado money line: Colorado +157, Washington State -188



CU: The Buffs are 6-3-1 against the spread in 2023.

WSU: The Cougars are 4-5 against the spread in 2023.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs have lost, but been competitive and cover the spread in three straight games -- all against ranked opponents (Oregon State, UCLA and Arizona). Colorado has improved defensively, and looked more comfortable in their second game with former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur calling plays. The Buffs rank sixth in the country with only seven turnovers in 2023.

Colorado has arguably the top two players in this matchup in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Sanders enters Friday with 3,144 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, three interceptions and four rushing touchdowns. Hunter has caught 45 passes for 532 yards and three touchdowns, and racked up 26 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State showed that it can play with anyone in the conference during its four-game winning streak to open the season. The Cougars will be facing a Colorado offense that has allowed its starting quarterback to be sacked 49 times (second most in the FBS), and they have a pair of explosive pass rushers that could greatly impact this game in Brennan Jackson (6.5 sacks) and Ron Stone Jr. (3 sacks).

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has also proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football. The 6-foot-2 junior enters Friday's contest with 3,127 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, five interceptions, 136 rushing yards and six rushing TDs. His top targets in 2023 have been wide receivers Lincoln Victor (73 catches, 723 yards, 4 TDs) and Kyle Williams (53 catches, 711 yards, 4 TDs).

