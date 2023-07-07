Veteran NFL coach Pat Shurmur is expected to join Deion Sanders' Colorado football staff as an analyst, 247Sports Carl Reed reports. Reed notes that Shurmur has been on campus in Boulder all week, spending time around the football program.

"Colorado will be looking for him to add to the culture they are establishing offensively," Reed wrote on Twitter. "And to give the players another resource in their pursuit of reaching the NFL."

Shermer would bring more than 20 years of NFL experience to the staff. He most recently served as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator from 2020-21. Before that, he was the head coach of the New York Giants, amassing a 9-23 record in two years.

Shermer was the 2017 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, helping the Minnesota Vikings reach the NFC Championship. He started his career at Michigan State and Stanford, where he coached various offensive positions. He is the second former NFL head coach to join Sanders' staff, along with fellow analyst Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer served on Sanders' Jackson State staff last year. The former Minnesota Vikings coach, who worked with Shurmur during the 2017 playoffs run, followed Sanders to Colorado.

"I think the sky is the limit," Zimmer said of Sanders when Zimmer was hired at Jackson State. "If some people would donate to him and his football program, there would be no stopping him. He would be competing with the Georgias and Alabamas and everybody around the country."