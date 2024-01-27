Colorado coach Deion Sanders has a new home thanks to the generosity of his three sons, Shilo, Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. The three have given back to their father by buying him a new pad in the Boulder area near the Colorado campus.

"For y'all three just to want to put it together, so you'll make sure I'm straight when y'all gone is unbelievable son," Deion said in a video posted to Deion Jr.'s Well Off Media YouTube account. "It almost provokes a tear. ... my three sons, want to do for this for me, wow. This is awesome."

The elder Sanders bought a house in Longmont, Colorado, last March.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are both set to play one final season for their father at Colorado before heading to the 2025 NFL Draft. The elder Sanders signed a five-year contract in December 2022 that will keep him at the school long after his two sons declare for the draft.

Colorado is coming off a 4-8 record in Year 1 of the Sanders era. The Buffaloes started the 2023 season 3-0 before dropping eight of their final nine games in the final season as a member of the Pac-12. Colorado is set to join the Big 12 in 2024, alongside conference members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.