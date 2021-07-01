Former Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry has been indicted on felony murder charges stemming from a 2018 mass shooting at a night club in Georgia, according to the Miami Herald. The incident killed 21-year-old Za'quavia Smith and at least seven other people were shot at the Studio 2.0 night club in Ashburn, Georgia, on June 30, 2018.

The shooting was reportedly a gang-related incident at the club that was hosting 150-200 people in an event dubbed "County vs. County," according to WALB-TV in Albany, Georgia. An argument between rival gangs reportedly erupted into gunfire around 2:30 a.m. ET on June 30. Several shooters fired multiple rounds as people were fleeing the club, according to the report.

"Basically, it boils down to they're wearing one color, this other gang is wearing another color," Maj. Richard Purvis of the Ashburn Police Department told reporters days after the incident occurred. "They're, in technical terms or street language, they're beefing. But it put all these other people in danger."

The Miami Herald reports that Terry is one of 11 people who have been indicted in the incident that occurred after Terry's redshirt season. One of those individuals, Jontavious Coley, was arrested shortly after the shooting, while nine more were indicted along with Terry. Tio Davis, the promotor of the event, was also arrested and charged with providing alcohol to minors at the time of the shooting.

Terry was a three-star prospect out of Turner County High School in Ashburn in the Class of 2017. He redshirted during his first season with the Seminoles before going on to rack up 2,221 yards and 18 touchdowns in the next three seasons. He declared for the NFL Draft after his redshirt junior season, but was not selected. He was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in May but was released on Wednesday.